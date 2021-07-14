Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 699 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing comprises 1.8% of Running Oak Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,659,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,751,000 after acquiring an additional 107,267 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,280,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,502,893,000 after buying an additional 197,429 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,437,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,155,539,000 after buying an additional 280,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,749,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,457,272,000 after buying an additional 78,207 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,087,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,248,838,000 after buying an additional 167,702 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,327 shares of company stock worth $1,664,058 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADP traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.91. The stock had a trading volume of 17,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,604. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.31 and a fifty-two week high of $204.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

