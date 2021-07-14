Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Avangrid has increased its dividend payment by 1.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $52.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.23. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $44.00 and a 1-year high of $56.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.44.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGR shares. Barclays started coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Avangrid in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Networks and Renewables. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power.

