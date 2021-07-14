AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics. Its product candidates are targeted against important mechanisms known or believed to be involved in cancer. Tivozanib, the Company’s lead product candidate, is a highly potent and selective oral inhibitor of the vascular endothelial growth factor, or VEGF, receptors 1, 2 and 3. In addition to tivozanib, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies derived from Human Response Platform (HRP), a novel method of building preclinical models of human cancer, which are intended to more accurately represent cancer biology in patients. AV-299 is the Company’s next product candidate which is an antibody that binds to hepatocyte growth factor, or HGF, thereby blocking its function. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. AVEO Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $5.66 on Monday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $18.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.76. The stock has a market cap of $194.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 689.38% and a negative return on equity of 95.76%. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVEO. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $10,980,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 776,200 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,830,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 630.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 127,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $557,000. 40.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

