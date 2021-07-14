AVEVA Group’s (AVEVF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AVEVF. Investec upgraded AVEVA Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HSBC raised AVEVA Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. AVEVA Group presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

OTCMKTS AVEVF opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.61. AVEVA Group has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $68.65.

AVEVA Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company offers engineering, procurement, and construction; asset performance management; monitoring and control; planning and scheduling; and operation and optimization industrial software solutions.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.