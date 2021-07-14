Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RNA) Insider Arthur A. Levin Sells 20,200 Shares

Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RNA) insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $568,024.00.

RNA traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, hitting $22.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,084. Avidity Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $37.46.

Avidity Biosciences Company Profile

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

