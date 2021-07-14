Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVVIY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Investec raised Aviva to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Aviva in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AVVIY stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.25. Aviva has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $12.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

