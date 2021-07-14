AVP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVPI) Short Interest Update

AVP, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVPI) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 98.1% from the June 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AVPI opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. AVP has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02.

AVP Company Profile

AVP, Inc produces, markets, and distributes volleyball events worldwide. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

