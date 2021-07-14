AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Head to Head Analysis

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AVROBIO and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AVROBIO N/A N/A -$119.71 million ($3.31) -2.40 Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$36.91 million ($4.49) -1.18

AVROBIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AVROBIO and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AVROBIO N/A -51.61% -47.97% Checkmate Pharmaceuticals N/A -67.82% -36.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for AVROBIO and Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AVROBIO 0 2 8 0 2.80 Checkmate Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

AVROBIO presently has a consensus price target of $25.60, suggesting a potential upside of 222.01%. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 258.49%. Given Checkmate Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than AVROBIO.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.0% of AVROBIO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.2% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of AVROBIO shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AVROBIO beats Checkmate Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease. The company's lead product candidate is AVR-RD-01, a gene therapy which is in ongoing company-sponsored Phase 2 clinical trial and investigator-sponsored Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also developing AVR-RD-02, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of type 1 Gaucher disease; AVR-RD-03, which is in preclinical development to treat Pompe disease; AVR-RD-04 that is in investigator-sponsored Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat cystinosis; AVR-RD-05 for the treatment of Hunter syndrome; and AVR-RD-06 that is in preclinical stage to treat Gaucher disease type 3. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Checkmate Pharmaceuticals

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma. The company has strategic alliances with Merck KGaA and Pfizer. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

