Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s share price was down 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $58.40 and last traded at $58.65. Approximately 16,241 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 316,853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.42.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AXSM shares. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.86.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.98 and a beta of 2.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.61, a quick ratio of 7.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark Coleman purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $29,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,329,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 689.8% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 322,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,278,000 after purchasing an additional 281,941 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,397,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 93,505 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.