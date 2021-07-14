Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.25.

NASDAQ AYLA opened at $10.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $144.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of -0.64.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 899.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. Analysts anticipate that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYLA. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $1,184,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $46,000. 15.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

