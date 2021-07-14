Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:AZYO) CEO Acquires $100,638.75 in Stock

Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (NYSE:AZYO) CEO Ronald K. Lloyd bought 8,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,638.75.

Shares of NYSE:AZYO opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. Aziyo Biologics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.43 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

Aziyo Biologics Company Profile

Aziyo Biologics, Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development of regenerative medical products to address the implantable electronic device/cardiovascular, orthopedic/spinal repair, and soft tissue reconstruction markets. It offers CanGaroo that combines the envelope with antibiotics and is designed to reduce the risk of infection following surgical implantation of an electronic device; and cardiovascular products, such as ProxiCor for use as an intracardiac patch or pledget for tissue repairs; Tyke for use in neonates and infants to repair pericardial structures; and VasCure, a patch material to repair or reconstruct the peripheral vasculature, including the carotid, renal, iliac, femoral, and tibial blood vessels for cardiovascular, vascular, and general surgeons.

