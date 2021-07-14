B. Riley Boosts Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) Price Target to $21.00

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at B. Riley from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.36% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ AMR opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.15. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The company has a market capitalization of $435.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.27. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.00%. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David J. Stetson purchased 5,000 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,299.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

