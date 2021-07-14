B. Riley Weighs in on Customers Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.13. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 21.81%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Customers Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

CUBI stock opened at $38.33 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $43.86.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 11,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $490,952.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Issa sold 928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $32,544.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,136 shares of company stock worth $1,870,508. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 227,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 34.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 41,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

