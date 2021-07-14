Babak Azad Sells 12,500 Shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $412,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $412,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Babak Azad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoodRx alerts:

On Thursday, July 1st, Babak Azad sold 49,584 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $1,731,473.28.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Babak Azad sold 70,833 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $2,627,904.30.

On Monday, May 10th, Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $412,750.00.

NASDAQ GDRX traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $30.45. 29,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,266. The company has a current ratio of 17.82, a quick ratio of 17.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,560,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,931,000 after buying an additional 855,772 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,529,000 after buying an additional 745,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,613,000 after buying an additional 163,273 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,416,000 after buying an additional 144,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 944,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,858,000 after buying an additional 444,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GDRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoodRx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.82.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.