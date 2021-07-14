Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Receives $24.53 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.53.

BKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, major shareholder Paul Edward Walker bought 1,050,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,950,000.00. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,712,820 shares of company stock valued at $971,777,780 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941,432 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,523,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $209,140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 204.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,511,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,472,000 after acquiring an additional 203,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKR stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,982,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 575.50 and a beta of 1.76. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $12.13 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

