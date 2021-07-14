Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to announce $0.84 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Ball reported earnings of $0.65 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 6.29%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on BLL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ball in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.47.

Shares of BLL opened at $84.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.94. Ball has a 52 week low of $68.39 and a 52 week high of $102.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Ball by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 21,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth $534,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 1st quarter worth $179,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Ball by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ball by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

