Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 72,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,072,674 shares.The stock last traded at $15.98 and had previously closed at $16.19.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLDP shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.07.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 26.03, a quick ratio of 25.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of -77.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.74 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.08% and a negative net margin of 56.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.93% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

