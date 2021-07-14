Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.30 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) has been given a €3.30 ($3.88) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €3.80 ($4.47) target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.53) price target on Banco Santander in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.40 ($4.00) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €3.35 ($3.94).

Banco Santander has a 52 week low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

