BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Short Interest Down 100.0% in June

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 6,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 972,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James raised BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Shares of BancorpSouth Bank stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $26.74. 10,494 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,199. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $18.10 and a one year high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.62.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,149,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,610,000 after acquiring an additional 988,298 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,640,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,907,000 after acquiring an additional 19,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after acquiring an additional 111,993 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BancorpSouth Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $28,349,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,962,000 after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

