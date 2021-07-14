Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26, RTT News reports. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Bank of America stock opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Get Bank of America alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of America stock. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.