Bank of Montreal Can Has $283,000 Stock Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 1,335.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Everbridge by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $265,911.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,000.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total value of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

EVBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.78.

Everbridge stock opened at $136.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.19. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $178.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

