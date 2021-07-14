Bank of Montreal Can Has $354,000 Holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 50.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VCYT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 32.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,691,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $252,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,062 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,146,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,351,000 after purchasing an additional 865,112 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Veracyte by 689.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 981,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,750,000 after buying an additional 857,039 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Veracyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,716,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,759,000.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $314,475.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,981,459.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,883 shares of company stock worth $702,073. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte stock opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 0.73. Veracyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on VCYT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist cut their price target on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Veracyte has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

