Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth $6,486,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 2,232.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 200,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 191,531 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its position in SP Plus by 18.7% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 961,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,518,000 after acquiring an additional 151,389 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SP Plus by 21.3% during the first quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 849,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,852,000 after acquiring an additional 149,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in SP Plus by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 417,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 70,400 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SP. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

SP Plus stock opened at $30.29 on Wednesday. SP Plus Co. has a 1-year low of $15.29 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.16.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SP Plus Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.