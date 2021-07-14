Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 65.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,028 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 15,263 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Yelp were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YELP. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 531.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Yelp by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YELP opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.48. Yelp Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.67 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.38 and a beta of 1.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vivek Patel sold 4,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $173,612.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,865,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total transaction of $697,439.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,889 shares of company stock worth $1,210,010 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. raised shares of Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.16.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

