Bank of Montreal Can Sells 2,724 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,986 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Baozun were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Baozun by 396.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,478,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,560 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Baozun by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,719,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,157,000 after buying an additional 1,174,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter worth $18,409,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Baozun by 2,835,993.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 425,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,613,000 after acquiring an additional 425,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Baozun by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,521,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,261,000 after acquiring an additional 373,394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BZUN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. decreased their price target on Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Baozun has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

BZUN opened at $33.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.62. Baozun Inc. has a one year low of $30.07 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Baozun’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

