Bank of Montreal Can Sells 94,610 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 96.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 94,610 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT opened at $69.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.23. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.03.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $146.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.73 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 122.76% and a negative return on equity of 87.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRPT. BTIG Research started coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.05.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

