Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $9.28 Million Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 721,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,784 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.14% of Photronics worth $9,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Photronics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Photronics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Photronics by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 73,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $51,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 117,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,824.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $723,639. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLAB opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $803.87 million, a P/E ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.14. Photronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $159.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

