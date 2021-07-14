Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $8,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Saul Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 23.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 32.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 23.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. 45.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BFS opened at $45.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.77. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.49 and a 52 week high of $47.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

