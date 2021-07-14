Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,266 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 169,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $10,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the first quarter worth $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in MGP Ingredients by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 368.8% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in MGP Ingredients by 18.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGPI opened at $64.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.48. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $76.68.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total value of $49,953.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares in the company, valued at $312,127. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $224,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,114 shares in the company, valued at $83,382.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,873 shares of company stock worth $793,939 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

