Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 7,094 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,094 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.13% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $9,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 187,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 135,085 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 1,288.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 120,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,755,000 after buying an additional 112,702 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 298,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after acquiring an additional 46,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 226.4% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 59,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 41,211 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GRC opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22. The company has a market capitalization of $909.62 million, a P/E ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.54. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $37.37.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $89.03 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

