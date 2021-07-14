Barclays PLC Buys 5,117 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.12% of Hanger worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hanger by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 45,214 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Hanger in the first quarter valued at $1,032,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of Hanger by 7.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 54,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanger by 9.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,378,000 after acquiring an additional 193,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanger by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after acquiring an additional 53,136 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HNGR opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.23. The company has a market capitalization of $924.21 million, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.67. Hanger, Inc. has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $26.69.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Hanger had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 83.02%. The business had revenue of $237.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

In other Hanger news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $387,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $223,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

