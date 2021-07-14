Barclays PLC Grows Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,939 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,450,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,377,616,000 after buying an additional 481,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $366,965,000 after purchasing an additional 465,924 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Bruker by 24.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,694,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,487,000 after purchasing an additional 723,422 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,433,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,621,000 after purchasing an additional 48,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bruker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,381,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,826,000 after purchasing an additional 39,908 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRKR stock opened at $79.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $37.27 and a twelve month high of $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.17.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.56 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRKR. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

