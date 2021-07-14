Barclays PLC Has $1.11 Million Position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 268.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,036 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 344.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 304,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,930,000 after purchasing an additional 236,218 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after purchasing an additional 185,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,742,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,885,000 after purchasing an additional 97,363 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 302.7% in the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 87,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 65,479 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after purchasing an additional 55,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

OBNK has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Origin Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of OBNK stock opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.39 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The company has a market capitalization of $977.61 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.16.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.55%.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

