Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Position in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Barclays PLC lowered its position in shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 38,804 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSUR. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

NASDAQ OSUR opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $19.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72. The company has a market cap of $739.75 million, a P/E ratio of -146.84 and a beta of -0.28.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.07 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

