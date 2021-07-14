Barclays PLC Purchases 16,718 Shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 157.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,718 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Cassava Sciences were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,687,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,970,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 525,472 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 569.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 611,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 520,414 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 164,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 107,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 22.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,247,000 after purchasing an additional 103,857 shares in the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SAVA opened at $103.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.32. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cassava Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

