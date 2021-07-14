Barclays Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF)

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) in a research note published on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a $1,650.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt started coverage on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of Jet2 stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.10. Jet2 has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $20.50.

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

