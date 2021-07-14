Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €85.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Baader Bank set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Basf in a report on Monday. Finally, Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Basf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €78.87 ($92.78).

Shares of BAS opened at €67.90 ($79.88) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $62.36 billion and a PE ratio of -274.90. Basf has a 1 year low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 1 year high of €72.88 ($85.74). The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €67.47.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

