Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) PT Set at $20.29 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) has been assigned a $20.29 target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

BASFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Friday, March 19th. Barclays upgraded Basf to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Basf in a report on Monday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $73.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -665.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.36. Basf has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $21.77.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $23.39 billion during the quarter. Basf had a positive return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Basf will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

