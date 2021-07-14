Basid Coin (BASID) Tops One Day Volume of $2.85 Million

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 14th. One Basid Coin coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Basid Coin has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. Basid Coin has a total market cap of $61.49 million and $2.85 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00051227 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.01 or 0.00821586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000389 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Basid Coin (BASID) is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 596,936,585 coins. Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

