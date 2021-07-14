Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHC. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,270,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,888 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 5,120,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,143,000 after buying an additional 1,469,474 shares during the period. Icahn Carl C acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $104,689,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth $75,370,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,427,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,692,000 after buying an additional 41,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BHC opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 352.44% and a negative net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BHC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,029.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

