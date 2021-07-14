BCJ Capital Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 39.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,590,707,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 505.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,578,000 after buying an additional 3,068,870 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,987,259,000 after buying an additional 2,218,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after buying an additional 986,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,536,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,174,000 after buying an additional 964,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.86.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $192.18. 59,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,167,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $125.43 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The company has a market cap of $177.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $187.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

