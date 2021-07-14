BCJ Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 96.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,744 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mastercard news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,441 shares of company stock valued at $6,280,600 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $4.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $387.81. The company had a trading volume of 112,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,096,172. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $368.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.46.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

