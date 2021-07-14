BCJ Capital Management LLC Purchases 7,474 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,638,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 813,322 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,571,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,958,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,072,000 after purchasing an additional 261,667 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,410,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,537,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,864,000 after purchasing an additional 66,511 shares during the last quarter.

IGSB stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.78. 12,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,027,788. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $54.48 and a twelve month high of $55.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.81.

