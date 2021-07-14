BCJ Capital Management LLC Purchases 853 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,570,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 12.0% of BCJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $101,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 306.6% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

NYSEARCA IEMG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.76. The company had a trading volume of 107,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,873,431. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.06. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

