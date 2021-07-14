Beaconlight Capital LLC Has $18.95 Million Stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Beaconlight Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,289,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,915 shares during the quarter. Constellium makes up 3.1% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned about 0.92% of Constellium worth $18,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 3.6% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 396.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 64,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 51,375 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 4.0% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,840,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after buying an additional 71,575 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 29.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,782,000 after buying an additional 2,269,688 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the first quarter worth approximately $1,669,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Constellium in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $18.83. 12,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,754,401. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

