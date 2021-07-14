Beaconlight Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Beaconlight Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 667,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,156 shares during the quarter. Angi makes up about 1.4% of Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Beaconlight Capital LLC’s holdings in Angi were worth $8,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Angi by 147.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.76. The stock had a trading volume of 101,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,847. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,194.00 and a beta of 1.97. Angi Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

In other Angi news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 271,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Angi in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Angi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Angi from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Angi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

Angi Profile

Angi Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

