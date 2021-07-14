Beaconlight Capital LLC Sells 2,826 Shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Beaconlight Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Beaconlight Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Montrose Environmental Group worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 469.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 1,181.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MEG traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.76. 814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,023. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.00.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.93 million. Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 17.90% and a negative net margin of 7.06%. On average, analysts predict that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director J Thomas Presby sold 18,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $968,657.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,320.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 18,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,021,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,883 in the last 90 days. 16.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Montrose Environmental Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

