Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Acquired by Running Oak Capital LLC

Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,425 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 583,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $141,908,000 after acquiring an additional 150,772 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 64,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 368.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX traded down $2.24 on Wednesday, reaching $246.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,406. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $219.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

BDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

In other news, EVP James C. Lim sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.68, for a total transaction of $828,720.72. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

