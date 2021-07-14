Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the retailer’s stock.

BBBY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.72. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 436,368 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,750,000 after buying an additional 34,896 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 413,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

