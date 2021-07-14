Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Shares Down 10.5%

Shares of Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) were down 10.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.51 and last traded at C$0.51. Approximately 133,824 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 180,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.57.

The company has a market cap of C$241.18 million and a P/E ratio of -37.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 8.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, Director Mark Price Eaton bought 77,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$41,084.01. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,114,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,890,573.17.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in its flagship property, the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 58 exploration permits, and 16 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 172,631 hectares located in the northern region of ParÃ¡ State, Brazil.

